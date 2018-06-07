Olathe firefighters participate in tradition before using new fire truck

Before putting their new 2017 Pierce Velocity fire truck into service, there was a unique tradition firefighters in Olathe had to participate in first.

At the start of their shift, the firefighters physically pushed the new truck into the garage.

It weighs about 50,000 and it took 21 firefighters to push it inside.

It was all part of a ceremonial tradition that they do each time they get a new truck.

It honors the time when firefighters had to push in the horse-drawn wagons after they returned to the station following a call.

Fire Captain Kyle Mason said pushing the new truck into the garage is a way to recognize the history of fire service.

“I just think it’s really good to remember those traditions and where you come from and how the fire service has evolved over time,” he said.

The new truck is replacing an old one, which is part of a routine maintenance cycle.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.