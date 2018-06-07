Hotel implosion to cause detours along I-435 near Front Street on Sunday

A once prominent hotel that is now considered a problem property will be demolished on Sunday.

The implosion of the old Park Place Hotel at 1601 N. Universal Ave. is scheduled to happen at 8 a.m.

Because of its proximity to the highway, MoDOT and KCPD will reroute drivers on I-435 near Front Street for about an hour.

Traffic will be shut down 30 minutes before the implosion on southbound I-435 at Missouri Highway 210, and northbound I-435 at U.S. 24 Highway. Front Street will remain open to traffic but the ramp to northbound I-435 will be closed.

The blighted property has been an eyesore to those in the area for more than a year. The city tried to fix the situation before ultimately deciding to demolish it. When the hotel abruptly closed in 2016, it fell victim to “vagrants, looters and frequent fires,” the city said.

The first tower was built in 1974 and the second tower was added in 1978. Both will be demolished at the same time.

With 328 rooms, it was one of the largest hotels in Kansas City.

