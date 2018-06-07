Armored truck crash covers Northland highway in money - KCTV5 News

Armored truck crash covers Northland highway in money

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway. (Chopper5) The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway. (Chopper5)
Investigators said the Brink's truck was stopped in eastbound traffic on Hwy. 152 when it was rear-ended by a Chevy truck. (KCPD) Investigators said the Brink's truck was stopped in eastbound traffic on Hwy. 152 when it was rear-ended by a Chevy truck. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Coins littered a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

One person was critically injured in the wreck involving a Brink's truck. Kansas City police initially said one person was killed but later corrected their statement.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 152 near Shoal Creek Parkway.

Investigators said the Brink's truck was stopped in eastbound traffic on Hwy. 152 when it was rear-ended by a Chevy truck.

The driver of the Chevy is in critical condition at a local hospital and Brink's driver is uninjured.

Coins from the Brink's truck spilled on to the highway as a result.

No other information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

