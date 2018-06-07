$25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash - KCTV5 News

$25,000 spills onto Northland highway after armored truck crash

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway.
Investigators said the Brink's truck was stopped in eastbound traffic on Hwy. 152 when it was rear-ended by a Chevy truck.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say $25,000 spilled onto a Northland highway after an armored truck was involved in a crash. 

One person was critically injured in the wreck involving a Brink's truck. Kansas City police initially said one person was killed but later corrected their statement.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 152 near Shoal Creek Parkway.

Investigators said the Brink's truck was stopped in eastbound traffic on Hwy. 152 when it was rear-ended by a Chevy truck.

The driver of the Chevy is in critical condition at a local hospital and Brink's driver is uninjured.

Coins and cash from the Brink's truck spilled onto the highway as a result. Shovels, brooms, leaf blowers, and then vacuums had to be brought out to clean it all up.

Police said the cash was the easiest to pick up because it was all bundled in plastic. The scattered coins were more of a challenge. 

Another Brink's truck did help with the cleanup. 

The highway reopened at about 3 p.m.

No other information is available.

