1 killed in Northland crash involving armored Brink's truck - KCTV5 News

1 killed in Northland crash involving armored Brink's truck

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway. (Chopper5) The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person was killed in a Northland wreck involving an armored Brink's truck, police say.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Missouri Highway 152 and Shoal Creek Parkway.

No other information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.