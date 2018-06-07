New elementary school to eliminate overcrowding, trailer classrooms in Independence

Cassell Park Elementary School is only a few months from being completed and will take away overcrowded classrooms and trailer classrooms. (Facebook/Independence School District)

The new school will house over 500 students and has features that make it different from the other schools in the district. (Independence School District)

Students in Independence will soon enjoy roomier classrooms, thanks to a new $18 million elementary school.

For starters, it’s the district’s model school when it comes to the technology that will be integrated. It’s also the first two-story elementary school in independence and students won’t have to say goodbye to their teachers.

“It will also utilize looping within all of our grades, so a kindergarten teacher will move up with her kids to first grade and so forth,” Independence School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said.

The school is only part of the $38 million bond package that was approved in 2017. The remainder of the money was used at the district’s high schools.

At Truman High School, construction for more classrooms, a lunchroom expansion and a new front entrance is well underway.

Those projects are expected to be completed by summer 2018.

At Van Horn High School, a new building will be home to a brand-new competition gym. A metals classroom, with culinary space for students, will also be added.

At William Chrisman High School, four classrooms are being added and the science labs are being remodeled.

“The ISD continues to grow, we keep adding students every year,” Herl said.

Cassell Park plans to be open by the summer school session in 2019.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.