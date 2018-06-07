Family: Kansas City, Kansas, homicide victim was pregnant - KCTV5 News

Family: Kansas City, Kansas, homicide victim was pregnant

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Relatives say a woman who was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, was 12 weeks pregnant. (KCTV5) Relatives say a woman who was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, was 12 weeks pregnant. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -

Relatives say a woman who was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, was 12 weeks pregnant.

The Kansas City Star reports that the body of 23-year-old Jocelyn Ybarra was found Saturday night after a neighbor reported hearing a scream and gunshots. The vehicle Ybarra was in rolled downhill through the neighborhood and came to rest in a driveway, where it was found still running with three doors left open.

Her family said she treated her nieces as her own children, using what little money she had to buy them paint materials, dance shoes and clothing — even as she struggled with homelessness and addiction.

Her mother, Clara Morales, says her daughter was a "better mom" than she was. Her older sister, Yesenia Ibarra, described her as "patient" with her children.

