St. Louis University offering $3,500 for stay at 'Hotel Influenza'

Raytown police are warning residents of skimmers found at area gas pumps.More >
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”More >
State police say a truck driver was watching a Kansas City Chiefs game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >
The family of a woman who's been charged in connection to a police pursuit and fatal crash that killed four is apologizing.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 10-year-old.More >
Police are questioning a woman who they say was shoplifting from a Gladstone Walmart.More >
Is this just a short-term marketing gimmick?More >
A South Texas man almost died after he was bitten by the head of a rattlesnake he'd just decapitated.More >
Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, was found at a trailer home park with seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy, his biological daughter.More >
A grieving mother hopes an additional $13,000 reward will help bring justice after her son was killed in front of his 9-year-old daughter.More >
