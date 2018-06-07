Mother offers $15,000 for answers that help solve Independence murder

Christopher A. Harris Jr., 30, was shot multiple times in front of a home in the 16600 block of East 28th Place on March 14. (CrimeStoppers)

A grieving mother hopes an additional $13,000 reward will help bring justice after her son was killed in front of his 9-year-old daughter.

Christopher A. Harris Jr., 30, was shot multiple times in front of an Independence home in the 16600 block of East 28th Place on March 14.

At the time of his murder, detectives were looking for a red car that fled the scene. However, no further details were available.

Since the homicide, one suspect has been charged. Police say it is believed that additional people were involved.

Lester “Lucky” Brown has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to follow the victim.

A total of $15,000 is now available leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

