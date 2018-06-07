Family offers $15,000 for answers that help solve son's Independence murder

Christopher A. Harris Jr., 30, was shot multiple times in front of a home in the 16600 block of East 28th Place on March 14. (CrimeStoppers)

A grieving family hopes an additional $13,000 reward will help bring justice after their son was killed in front of his 9-year-old daughter.

Christopher A. Harris Jr., 30, was shot multiple times as he was dropping his daughter off at a home in the 16600 block of East 28th Place on March 14.

“She’s going to live with these images for the rest of her life. How will it affect her when she gets older who knows,” Harris' mother, Kecia Mills-Harris, said.

At the time of his murder, detectives were looking for a red car that fled the scene. However, no further details were available.

Since the homicide, one suspect has been charged. Police believe two other people were involved and court records indicate drugs may have been a motive.

Lester “Lucky” Brown has been charged with using a GPS tracking device to follow the victim.

“It’s wrong in every sense of the life. It’s just wrong. You don’t hunt people down to murder them in front of their daughter. You don’t do that,” Mills-Harris said.

The Harris family says their son was a good man, the baby of the family and a jokester. They’re hoping someone who sees this will come forward to help them catch the people responsible for their son’s death.

“He wasn’t perfect, but he was the type young man that wouldn't hurt somebody,” the victim's father, Chris Harris Sr., said.

“Find it in your heart to turn them in. We’ll keep working until we get these people turned in,” Harris' mother, Kecia Mills-Harris, said.

A total of $15,000 is now available leading to an arrest.

“You never know who knows what. So, if this could just make something begin to happen, we appreciate it, and we will be so thankful to get justice in this,” Harris Sr. said.

The Harris family says 10 billboards will also go up across the metro urging people who know something to speak up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

