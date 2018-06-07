Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 79-year-old Lee's Summit man

Dale Eagles was last seen at about 6:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of SW Ward Road, driving a silver 2011 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri license plate FE7D1W. (Lee's Summit PD)

Police in Lee’s Summit have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory as they search for a 79-year-old man missing since Wednesday.

Dale Eagles was last seen at about 6:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of SW Ward Road, driving a silver 2011 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri license plate FE7D1W.

Eagles is described as being 5-foot, 10-inches tall and 170 pounds. Officers say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a red, white and blue eagle on the front, blue jeans, white shoes and a red Kansas City Chiefs hat.

Police say video from Eagles home shows him tell his dog that he was leaving to get something to eat.

Officers say Eagles has been diagnosed with dementia but does not have his medication with him.

Anyone who sees Eagles or has information about him is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department (816) 969-7390.

