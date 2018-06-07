Endangered Silver Advisory canceled after 79-year-old Lee's Summit man found safe

Dale Eagles was last seen at about 6:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of SW Ward Road, driving a silver 2011 Ford Taurus bearing Missouri license plate FE7D1W. (Lee's Summit PD)

Police in Lee’s Summit have canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory after a missing 79-year-old man was found safe Thursday morning.

Dale Eagles had been last seen at about 6:23 p.m. in the 3800 block of SW Ward Road, driving a silver 2011 Ford Taurus.

Police say he was found and is safe.

Officers say video from Eagles home showed him telling his dog that he was leaving to get something to eat.

Police say Eagles has been diagnosed with dementia but did not have his medication with him.

