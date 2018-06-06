Missouri House drops lawsuit against former Gov. Eric Greitens, - KCTV5 News

Missouri House drops lawsuit against former Gov. Eric Greitens, non-profit group

Posted: Updated:
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. (AP File Photo) Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. (AP File Photo)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight has dropped the lawsuit against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his non-profit organization, CBS-affiliate KRCG 13 reports

They had been in search of documents from A New Missouri. 

Mark Kempton, an attorney who represents the committee, filed a motion and a letter with Cole County Judge Jon Edward Beetem. 

The letter said the committee was dropping the lawsuit, but reserved the right to refile it at a later data. The judge said he received the motion. 

A previously scheduled hearing set for 1 p.m. in Jefferson City has also been canceled. 

