Lenexa man killed in crash of 2 trains in Arizona

TRUXTON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed and another man injured in the crash of two trains in northwestern Arizona.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train collided Tuesday afternoon with a Herzog Railroad Services train pushing maintenance equipment in a remote canyon near Truxton 103 miles (166 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

Sheriff's officials say 63-year-old Walter Erickson of Lenexa, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say another Herzog employee - 26-year-old Matthew Thompson of Salem, Missouri - was airlifted to a Nevada hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say all occupants of the BNSF train were accounted for and no other injuries were reported.

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, which left the BNSF freight train with significant front-end damage and derailed several cars on the Herzog train.

