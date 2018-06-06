AP source: Broncos' Ray will undergo another wrist surgery - KCTV5 News

AP source: Broncos' Ray will undergo another wrist surgery

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
(AP File Photo) (AP File Photo)

ENGLEWOOD, CO. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray will undergo a cleanup procedure on his left wrist and could miss several months.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn't announced the news.

It will be the fourth surgery on a wrist Ray dislocated last July, which caused him to miss the opening six games in 2017. He had one sack over the next eight contests before going back on injured reserve.

The Broncos didn't pick up the fifth-year option on Ray, who was a first-round selection in 2015. They took pass rusher Bradley Chubb at No. 5 in this year's draft.

