TMZ report: Chiefs' Kareem Hunt involved an altercation

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was reportedly involved in an altercation in his home state of Ohio over the weekend, according to a TMZ Report.

The report states Hunt allegedly punched a man after a verbal altercation early Sunday morning, but the alleged victim told TMZ Sports that he does not plan on pressing any charges.

The report says the man was not seriously injured, did not seek medical attention. There was no incident report and Hunt was not arrested.

Someone with knowledge of the situation says it was an alcohol-infused situation and the altercation occurred at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio on Lake Erie.

It's not the first time Hunt has been associated with an altercation.

Back in February, a woman said she was pushed by Hunt at a hotel, although a second police report listed her as a suspect and Hunt's friends told police it was a lie.

