Royals trade outfielder Jon Jay to Arizona for 2 pitchers

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Jon Jay to the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

In return, the Royals will receive right-handed pitcher Elvis Luciano and left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier. 

Luciano will be assigned to the Burlington Royals, while Speier will be initially be assigned to the team's AA-club in Northwest Arkansas. 

Luciano, 18, is originally from the Dominican Republic. He's pitched in 16 games for the Diamondbacks' Dominican Summer League. He was 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA with 52 strikeouts. 

Speier, 23, made 20 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks' AA-affiliate. He's 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA. 

