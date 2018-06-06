UPDATE: Overland Park police say missing girl has been found saf - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Overland Park police say missing girl has been found safe

By Bill Smith, Social Media Director
Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre (Overland Park Police Department) Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre (Overland Park Police Department)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. - She has been found safe, according to police. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 10-year-old.

Officers said that Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre was last seen Tuesday in the 7500 block of Foster around 9 p.m.

VanMetre is described as a white girl standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds with blond hair in pigtails. She may be possibly wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the location of 10-year-old Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

