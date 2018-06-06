UPDATE: Overland Park police say missing girl has been found safe

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. - She has been found safe, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing 10-year-old.

Officers said that Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre was last seen Tuesday in the 7500 block of Foster around 9 p.m.

VanMetre is described as a white girl standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds with blond hair in pigtails. She may be possibly wearing a pink t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white shoes and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on the location of 10-year-old Jaelyn Kylie VanMetre is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

