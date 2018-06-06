Full agreement between Greitens and Gardner's office released

The full agreement that discusses the dropping of computer tampering charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been released.

The lawyers for the former governor admit there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the computer tampering case.

The prosecutor agreed to not reveal that information unless Greitens committed a new crime.

Monday, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the agreement, which had been partially redacted, could be released in full.

Greitens was accused of trying to use a donor list for the charity he founded, the Mission Continues, for political fundraising.

The charge related to the accusations, felony computer tampering, was dropped. In return, Greitens agreed to resign. He stepped down on June 1.

Greitens attorneys at first opposed the full agreement's release but on Wednesday, they indicated they had changed their mind.

Read the full agreeement:

