Trial date for Brandon Howell set for 2019

Trial date for Brandon Howell set for 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO

It's been almost four years since a deadly rampage at a neighborhood in South Kansas City - and the man accused of those five murders still hasn't had a trial. 

Police say the crime spree started in September 2014 when Brandon Howell tried to steal someone's Jaguar. It happened at a home on Woodbridge Lane and investigators say he shot three people and beat up two others. 

All five victims died. 

Investigators say he attacked three additional people during an attempted carjacking on Northwest Prairie View Road. 

The trial date was set for Howell at a hearing on Wednesday. 

