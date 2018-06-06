Kansas GOP challenges candidacy of Vermin Supreme

The Kansas Republican Party's Executive Director has filed a challenge questioning the candidacy of one Vermin Supreme.

Supreme is a Republican challenging Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the party's primary later this summer.

"I'm here in fact to avenge the death of a miniature horse named Misty who was killed in a petting zoo in Kansas here a while back and the perpetrators are still at large,” Supreme told WIBW the day he filed.

Supreme, who dressed as a wizard the day he filed, has campaigned in the past for "mandatory dental hygiene" and government distribution of free ponies.

Making everyone aware of the "upcoming zombie apocalypse" is also a concern of Supreme's.

Kansas Republican Party Executive Director Jim Joice filed the challenge this week contesting Supreme's residency in the state.

A native of Baltimore, Supreme told the Topeka Capital-Journal that's residing in Topeka during the campaign.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.