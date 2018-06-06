Merriam will now provide up to $200 to help pay for your neighborhood block party

The City of Merriam is now providing up to $200 to help pay for a neighborhood block party.



You can use the Neighborhood Block Party Grant to help cover party-related expenses such as food, paper goods, party favors, and to hire entertainment/performers.

However, you won’t be able to use the grant money to cover expenses for alcohol and tent or stage rentals.



“Block parties are a great way for our residents to get to know one another and engage in family fun activities,” City Administrator Chris Engel said. “We are excited this new grant program will help ease the costs associated with the parties and give our community an opportunity to come together and build relationships.”



To host a block party, you’ll first need to fill out a Block Party Notification form with the city clerk at least five days before your party. Then to be eligible for the $200 reimbursement, you’ll need to fill out a grant application.

Visit merriam.org/blockparty for more information.

