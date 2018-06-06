KC Pet Project seeks help after taking in 150 animals in one week

The dog, who’s since been named Harriett, was found near a house at 27th Street and Cypress Avenue on Tuesday and brought into KC Pet Project. (KC Pet Project)

Extreme heat can be deadly for dogs, and some have recently come into KC Pet Project in bad shape and desperately in need of grooming.

It is hard to imagine by looking at the bag of fur that on one sweet tiny little puppy brought into the shelter. She is one of three dogs that came in matted Tuesday. She's also one of the 150 animals that have come into the shelter it just the last week.

“It didn't even look like there was a dog. It was just one big blob of mats," said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project's director of marketing and communications.

The dog, who’s since been named Harriett, was found near a house at 27th Street and Cypress Avenue on Tuesday and brought into KC Pet Project.

Not only was she full of mats, she’s blind and missing part of her leg.

“You can't even fathom how she can walk ... it's very very uncomfortable," Fugate said.

Workers started in on Harriett right away, spending two and a half hours shaving her before two other severely matted dogs were brought in and needed immediate care.

Harriett had her paws shaved Wednesday followed by a much-needed bath before her medical condition is assessed.

Harriett is among the 150 animals brought in over the last six days, including several parvo puppies, one of which passed away Wednesday morning.

The situation is stressful, and the shelter is stressed too. They say, now more than ever, they need donations to the medical fund, and they need foster homes.

“We don't have a lot of space here at the shelter, so we are working to find foster homes for a lot of animals in our care. We do have a lot of medical patients that we love to send it to foster. We also have a lot of senior pets that we would love to send into foster," Fugate said.

KC Pet Project desperately needs help taking care of all of these animals. Summertime is always a really busy time and they are off to a bad start already. You can help by donating to the Roadrunner Medical Fund.

