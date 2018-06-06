One dead following wreck on I-70 near Oak Grove

One person has died following a wreck involving multiple tractor trailers on westbound I-70 near Oak Grove.

The wreck happened at mile marker 31.2 in Lafayette County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says one of the drivers died and was pronounced dead on scene.

One lane on westbound I-70 has been reopened.

