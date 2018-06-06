One dead following wreck on I-70 near Oak Grove - KCTV5 News

One dead following wreck on I-70 near Oak Grove

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died following a wreck involving multiple tractor trailers on westbound I-70 near Oak Grove. 

The wreck happened at mile marker 31.2 in Lafayette County. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol says one of the drivers died and was pronounced dead on scene. 

One lane on westbound I-70 has been reopened. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

