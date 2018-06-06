Raytown police warn of skimmers found at gas pumps

Raytown police are warning residents of skimmers found at area gas pumps.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Monday to the Conoco gas station at 8100 Westridge for a fraud. When officers arrived, it was reported that a credit card skimmer device had been located inside one of the gas pumps.

Four hours later, police received a call to Raytown Petroleum gas station at 5304 Raytown Rd. where another credit card skimmer device had been located inside a gas pump. Both skimmers were removed.

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected, police said. It is unknown how long the devices have been inside the pumps or if any information captured by the devices were accessed before they were discovered.

Detectives said both devices were inside the pumps, so they were not visible to customers.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police are contacting all Raytown gas stations to advise them of the discovery of the skimmers, so that they may inspect their pumps.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who regularly inspects gas pumps in the State of Missouri, was also informed.

Raytown police ask anyone that may have used their credit card at either gas station to monitor their transactions and accounts for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.