Five children killed, woman critically injured in Lebanon, MO house fire

Five children are dead and a woman was critically injured after a fire in Lebanon Wednesday morning.

First responders were called about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Ivey Lane. When crews arrived on the scene, they pulled the five children and woman from the burning home.

All children were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The woman was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

