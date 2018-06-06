5 children killed, woman critically injured in Missouri house fire

Five children, aged 6 months to 5 years, were killed in a house fire near Springfield, Mo. (Rudy Harper/KCTV5)

Five children are dead and a woman was critically injured after a fire in Lebanon Wednesday morning.

First responders were called about 9 a.m. to the 1100 block of Ivey Lane. When crews arrived on the scene, they pulled the five children and woman from the burning home.

All children were pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The woman was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

KCTV5 spoke to the neighbor who witnessed first responders attempt to rescue the children.

Chase Schrecengost thought a loud noise was a bad speaker on his television, not his neighbor’s home bursting into flames.

“All of a sudden, I heard this loud pop," Schrecengost said. "I look out the window and the glass shattered and I saw smoke going out the side of the roof.”

It’s difficult for the 17-year-old to process and for others who watched in anguish.

First responders pulled the mother of the three children out of the home. She’s in critical condition.

Neighbors have set up this makeshift memorial outside the home.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

