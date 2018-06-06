Largest measles outbreak in Kansas in nearly 30 years declared over

Nearly three months after the initial outbreak of measles at a Johnson County day care, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment declares the outbreak over. (AP)

Nearly three months after the initial outbreak of measles at a Johnson County day care, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment declares the outbreak over.

The conclusion of the outbreak was made official on May 28 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided final specimen testing results.

A measles outbreak is considered over when no additional cases have been identified, and two incubation periods (42 days) have passed.

Counties affected by the outbreak included Johnson, Linn and Miami.

“We are happy and relieved that this outbreak has concluded,” said KDHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Farah Ahmed. “Because of the unfortunate circumstance of this starting in a day care environment where many children were too young to be vaccinated, we and local health departments were challenged to track those infected and make sure the public took appropriate precautions. Most people followed instructions, and we were able to contain the outbreak without major health complications,” Dr. Ahmed said.

KDHE emphasizes that the best way to prevent measles and many other diseases is through vaccinations.

