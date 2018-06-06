Air quality alert remains in effect for Kansas City metro

An air quality alert remains in effect for the Kansas City metro. (KCTV5)

An air quality alert remains in effect for the Kansas City metro.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Ronelle Williams says when we experience hot, sunny days like Wednesday, especially with light winds, that aids poor air quality.

"There's currently a ridge of high pressure out west that's not only allowing heat to build into the area, but we typically see weak flow with these systems that allows pollutants and particulates to really settle at the surface. One of the main ones being ozone," Williams said.

And this causes issues for those with respiratory issues like asthma or heart disease.

"If you fall into that category and there's an air quality alert day, you'll really need to limit outdoor time, especially doing anything strenuous or physical outside," Williams said.

And some things we can all avoid is filling up or topping off our vehicles with gas and using gas powered lawn equipment. Those gas vapors can cause ozone to form.

And some things we can do to help bring levels down are car pooling, combining errands and even biking to work.

"As we continue through the warm season we'll probably see more air quality alert days in the area," Williams said.

