Wanted: Wesley Greer

Wesley Greer is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation.

The original offense happened in 2012 in Sedalia and involved a 10-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 10th Street and Forest Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Greer should be considered dangerous.

