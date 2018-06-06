Wanted: Wesley Greer - KCTV5 News

Wanted: Wesley Greer

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Wesley Greer is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation. (CrimeStoppers) Wesley Greer is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation. (CrimeStoppers)
Wesley Greer is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation.

The original offense happened in 2012 in Sedalia and involved a 10-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 10th Street and Forest Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

Greer should be considered dangerous.

