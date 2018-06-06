Woman in custody after allegedly trying to set fires in Kauffman Stadium

Police say a woman is in custody after attempting to set fires inside Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Kansas City police responded around 5 a.m. to the stadium complex after a call about a woman trying to set fires inside the Royals' stadium. They took her into custody in the parking lot, police said.

A spokesman with the Kansas City Royals said a woman tried to light something on fire in the stadium's outfield. Personnel at the stadium then called police, who responded and arrested the woman, he said.

The damage to the field was minimal. The Royals organization will consider whether to push for trespassing charges against the woman after they get more information, he said.

