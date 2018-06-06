Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set fires in Kauffman S - KCTV5 News

Woman arrested after allegedly trying to set fires in Kauffman Stadium

By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say a woman is in custody after attempting to set fires inside Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Officers took 36-year-old Bridget L. Depriest into custody and was issued a summons for trespassing.

Kansas City police responded about 5 a.m. to the stadium complex on an EMS call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with stadium security who said stated Depriest unlawfully entered the stadium. She was found on the field with a flashlight. When the security guard made contact with Depriest, she told him that she had been in the park since 8 a.m. Tuesday, and had entered through a gate on the south east side.

Depriest told police stated she had been there all day and had walked the field and stadium. Security guards found what appeared to be trash and a bag out on the field and she was told to collect it and leave.

After collecting the items and putting them in a bag, Depriest left them by the south side dugout. She then began to walk out and police were called.

When checking the field, it was discovered that Depriest had set three small fires on the field causing small burn marks in the grass. The damage to the field was minimal.

