Truck goes through concrete in Excelsior Springs, initially trapping driver

The Excelsior Springs Police Department and other emergency personnel are on scene of a large sinkhole in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road.

A strange mystery in Excelsior Springs after a pickup truck went through concrete and trapped the truck and its driver.

The sinkhole opened up Tuesday night in a parking lot in Excelsior Springs, which is about 25 miles northeast of Kansas City. Police say the driver was pulled from the vehicle unharmed. Officials don't know what caused the sinkhole.

Authorities say a man driving his pickup truck, pulled over in the parking lot of an old car lot to answer his cell phone and then the unthinkable happened.

His truck went through the concrete, and he had to be rescued. The man was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Chad Birdsong, the city’s public works director, said that a metal storm drain pipe corroded allowing water to get into the soil and it created a void underground. He says this was a private line so the property owner is responsible.

Birdsong said the infrastructure runs across a few businesses in the area and underneath the state highway.

Richard Speas lives in an apartment complex next to the huge hole in the ground, and he says this is concerning.

“I turn in this driveway all the time ... you have to be careful to turn off the road anyway and so any kind of shift in that really could damage that driveway. I think the Good Lord only knows where else there are places under the city that might be like this," he said.

Birdsong says these pipes were put in more than thirty years ago. Now, plastic pipes are used to prevent corrosion and issues like this.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.