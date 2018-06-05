Driver unharmed after sinkhole swallows SUV in Excelsior Springs - KCTV5 News

Driver unharmed after sinkhole swallows SUV in Excelsior Springs

Posted: Updated:
The Excelsior Springs Police Department and other emergency personnel are on scene of a large sinkhole in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road. The Excelsior Springs Police Department and other emergency personnel are on scene of a large sinkhole in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Excelsior Springs Police Department and other emergency personnel are on scene of a large sinkhole in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road. 

An occupied vehicle was trapped inside the hole, but the driver of the vehicle was unharmed. 

It's unknown why the sinkhole happened. 

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.