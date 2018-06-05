Driver unharmed after sinkhole swallows SUV in Excelsior Springs

The Excelsior Springs Police Department and other emergency personnel are on scene of a large sinkhole in the 1700 block of W. Jesse James Road.

An occupied vehicle was trapped inside the hole, but the driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

It's unknown why the sinkhole happened.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

