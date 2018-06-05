Men accused of tying up, robbing and burning 20-year-old woman

Two men are behind bars after being accused of setting a woman on fire as part of a robbery.

The victim is still recovering and remains in the hospital.

Court records state that Vincent Rist and Antonio Bowen poured gasoline over the victim’s body after assaulting her and restraining her mouth and hands with tape.

Police say Rist and Bowen threatened to ignite the gasoline if she didn’t provide the combination to the gun safe.

Somehow, after she was set on fire, police say she was able to escape and extinguish herself.

She suffered first, second and third-degree burns.

The crime occurred at a home off 471 Road. The house sits in a wooded area and has no trespassing signs at the entrance.

The Gross Town Café owner and a former classmate say the community is in shock.

“My heart went out,” said Brenda Macrae. “What kind of creature cold do this to a little girl?”

Friends say the victim went to the same school as one of the suspects.

Rist and Bowen face several charges, including first-degree robbery and first-degree arson.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.