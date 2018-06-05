Court records detail evidence that led to arrest of boyfriend of murdered Olathe woman

Ashley Harlan, 23, and 20 weeks pregnant was killed on Jan 30. and was found in the Westerfield Townhouses off East Westerfield Place in Olathe. (Olathe PD)

For the first time, court records reveal why investigators believe a man is responsible for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child in Olathe.

The Johnson County Kansas District Attorney filed a capital murder charge against Devonte Wash, 26.

Wash is the person who called 911 to report he found his girlfriend shot inside her grandfather's townhome.

In the aftermath of her death, he could be seen with friends and family who were grieving about her loss, asking for tips and information about her killer.

Court documents state that detectives told them a series of lies, including that he never "owned, possessed or purchased" a gun. It was later discovered by police that he had purchased a gun at the Cabela's location in KCK. It was determined the gun was "capable of firing the recovered ammunition from the crime scene."

During the course of the investigation, officers also learned Wash rented a U-Haul box truck the day before her body was discovered. A matching U-Haul truck was seen on traffic cameras entering the intersection three blocks away from the crime scene.

Wash had also told investigators he was at work the entire morning of the murder, but surveillance video showed he left work from 9:56 a.m. to 11:43 a.m.

Detectives also say the recovered cell phone video of Wash firing a gun at a friend's house. A search warrant was served at the home and say they found shell casings.

Bond has been set for $5 million.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.