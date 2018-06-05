Kansas man accused of 150 rapes arrested in Pennsylvania

ABILENE, KS (KWCH) - Detectives from the Abilene Police Department last week arrested a former Kansas man, accused in more than 150 counts of rape.

The Abilene Police Department says the detectives traveled from Abilene to McKeesport, Pa. to serve an outstanding arrest warrant on 44-year-old Eric Millsap.

The Abilene Police Department Millsap, now of McKeesport, Pa., is held in the Allegheny, Pa. County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Police say he's accused of committing the sex crimes between 2006 and 2015 when he lived in Abilene.

The McKeesport Police Department assisted the Abilene PD in apprehending Milsap, Abilene police say.

Copyright KWCH 2018