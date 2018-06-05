bringbubbiehome: Olathe family hopes for return of special toy

Nurses at Overland Park Regional gave the 8-year-old a stuffed turtle when she lost her brother. (Submitted)

It was last Friday night when a little girl lost her favorite stuffed animal an Applebee's in Overland Park.

It is not that unusual for a child to lose a toy in a restaurant, but this one has special meaning, and the family is desperate to get it back.

"It's hard to be at home to think of what happened and what I could've done," Lisa York said.

It has been a horrible few weeks for York and her family. She lost her 15-year-old son Jarrett unexpectedly about a month ago.

Jarrett was a football player and ran track for Olathe East. York says he loved his friends, he loved his family, and he loved his little sister, Lexi.

"They had a special bond. They were eight years apart and they still fight like they're within a few years apart. He always watched her," York said.

Nurses at Overland Park Regional gave the 8-year-old a stuffed turtle when she lost her brother. Lexi quickly named it Bubby which is what she called Jarrett. Lexi hasn't left the house without Bubby since losing her brother.

"Usually if I would go to bed, I would always put him on one side," Lexi said.

Bubby went missing at Applebee's Friday night when Lexi and her mom left the table to use the restroom.

"That's like the first time she's ever left him at a table to go to the bathroom. Usually, she brings him with us to the bathroom," York said.

The family looked everywhere. York even put on gloves and went digging through the trash, but there was no sign of Bubby.

Overland Park Regional has offered to replace Bubby with another one just like him, but you know how it is when you're eight years old and you can't replace your favorite toy.

"If I went to get a new turtle it wouldn't be the same as the other turtle," York said.

It is a story that's gone viral with more than 1,000 shares on social media, and now the family is just hoping against all hope that someone out there knows where Bubby is.

There is a reward being offered. If you were anywhere near the restaurant Friday night and think you may have stumbled on that missing turtle, let them know.

