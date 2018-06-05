Man accused of exposing himself to younger girls at Shawnee pools

Shawnee police say a man exposed himself to younger girls at multiple swimming pools.

On Monday night, police say an incident happened at the Woodsonia pool off 53rd Street.

Investigators say the man exposed himself to several people, with most of the victims being young girls under the age of 16.

Detectives are still trying to track down all of the victims in this case, so there's not a lot of information being released, including the exact locations of all the pools involved.

If you see anything, contact the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 631-2150.

Because charges have not officially been filed, KCTV5 is not naming the suspect.

