Kansas City man, 63, charged with making false bomb threat

A 63-year-old man has been charged with making a false bomb report on June 3 in Kansas City.

Donald W. Dunlap is accused of calling in a bomb threat at 4233 Independence Ave.

Court records say a man called 911 and stated that he was drunk on the corner of Independence Avenue and Spruce Avenue.

He told dispatch he was trying to buy crack cocaine when someone stole his $100-bill.

Records add that he stated he had made a bomb out of dynamite and placed it in a tree in a neighborhood.

Police arrested Dunlap, who said he was "sorry" while being placed in custody.

Records state that Dunlap's cell phone number matched the 911 caller information. Dunlap told police he was drinking heavily on June 3 and gave a woman money to buy crack cocaine.

He said he did not remember making any threats, records state.

