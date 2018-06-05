Miss Missouri contestants to compete next week in Mexico, Missouri

Thirty Miss Missouri contestants are gearing up for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen Pageant held in Mexico, MO.

The women will compete for a title currently held by the first runner-up of last year’s pageant, Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis.

The pageant hopefuls embark on their journey June 10 and will move into the dorms on the Missouri Military Academy campus and later participate in a golf tournament, Kentucky Derby style luncheon and a parade.

Competitors include Miss Heartland Maddie Steele, who is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Preliminary competitions begin on June 11 and continue through that Friday evening. The finals on that Saturday will announce the winner of over $40,000 in scholarships.

Former Miss Missouri Shelby Ringdahl will emcee the pageant and special guest Landon (Stotlemeyer) Burke.

Throughout the competition, pageant contestants will be collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The winner of this year’s Miss Missouri Scholarship Pageant will compete at the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City in September.

