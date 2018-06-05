Lenexa police looking for suspect who burglarized woman's car at - KCTV5 News

Lenexa police looking for suspect who burglarized woman's car at cemetery

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Source: Lenexa police Source: Lenexa police
Source: Lenexa Police Department Source: Lenexa Police Department
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -

Lenexa police are trying to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a woman's car while she was visiting a gravesite at the Resurrection Cemetery at 83rd and Quivira. 

Police say the burglary happened at around 3 p.m. on May 29. 

The victim was visiting a grave and her car was broken into. Her purse was stolen and her credit card was used. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40s. He has graying hair, wears eyeglasses, a dark colored T-shirt and jeans. 

He was also seen driving a bright red Chevrolet HHR. 

If you have information, please contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8120 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.   

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.