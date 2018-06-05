Lenexa police looking for suspect who burglarized woman's car at cemetery

Lenexa police are trying to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing a woman's car while she was visiting a gravesite at the Resurrection Cemetery at 83rd and Quivira.

Police say the burglary happened at around 3 p.m. on May 29.

The victim was visiting a grave and her car was broken into. Her purse was stolen and her credit card was used.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40s. He has graying hair, wears eyeglasses, a dark colored T-shirt and jeans.

He was also seen driving a bright red Chevrolet HHR.

If you have information, please contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8120 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

