Three days only: Southwest drops fares as low as $49 from Kansas City

Southwest Airlines is promoting a three-day, low-fare special this week for fall travel. (AP) Southwest Airlines is promoting a three-day, low-fare special this week for fall travel. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Southwest Airlines is promoting a three-day, low-fare special this week for fall travel.

Tuesday through Thursday, the airline is offering one-way flights starting at $49. The dates available to fly using these discounted fares are Aug. 21 through Dec. 12 for domestic flights and Sept. 5 through Dec. 6 for flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico and international locations.

Prices for flights from Kansas City range from $49 to $129 for flights to over 30 destinations including Nashville for $49, Dallas for $79, Denver for $79 and Los Angeles for $99.

However, there are restrictions on the deals. Blackout dates include Aug. 31, Sept. 3, and the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 16-27. Domestic flights are also not available on Fridays or Sundays.

More information on the sale can be found at southwest.com.

