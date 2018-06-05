New Missouri governor to meet state, local leaders

Owners of a southwestern Missouri attraction are suing a Kansas cattle farmer over a review he wrote on TripAdvisor.More >
Owners of a southwestern Missouri attraction are suing a Kansas cattle farmer over a review he wrote on TripAdvisor.More >
A KCTV5 News Investigation brings you disturbing details of multiple lawsuits all filed against the same school district accusing them of bullying children.More >
A KCTV5 News Investigation brings you disturbing details of multiple lawsuits all filed against the same school district accusing them of bullying children.More >
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.More >
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.More >
A man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas has been identified as a 2013 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School.More >
A man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas has been identified as a 2013 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School.More >
Five suspects are facing charges after a developmentally disabled Missouri man's body was found encased in concrete in 2017.More >
Five suspects are facing charges after a developmentally disabled Missouri man's body was found encased in concrete in 2017.More >
Major traffic impacts are expected later this week when I-70 will be completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470.More >
Major traffic impacts are expected later this week when I-70 will be completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470.More >
The US government is warning insurance companies to be on the lookout for suspicious prescriptions of a drug being used in nursing homes across the country.More >
The US government is warning insurance companies to be on the lookout for suspicious prescriptions of a drug being used in nursing homes across the country.More >
These products could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic, according to the USDA.More >
These products could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic, according to the USDA.More >
A girl critically wounded in a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting faces a lengthy recovery after being shot seven times, including in her face, neck and upper chest, her family said Monday.More >
A girl critically wounded in a suburban Indianapolis middle school shooting faces a lengthy recovery after being shot seven times, including in her face, neck and upper chest, her family said Monday.More >
A Minnesota woman's obituary gets dark and bitter. It reads, "this world is a better place without her."More >
A Minnesota woman's obituary gets dark and bitter. It reads, "this world is a better place without her."More >