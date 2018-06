New Missouri governor to meet state, local leaders

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, right, shakes hands after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor by Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, left, as Parson's wife, Teresa, looks on following the resignation of Eric Greitens Friday, June 1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

As new Missouri Gov. Mike Parson launches his tenure in the governor's office with meetings with state and local leaders, former Gov. Eric Greitens is still ensnared in court battles related to allegations of personal and political misconduct.

Parson, a Republican, was talking with Republican legislative leaders and some of the state's mayors in separate meetings on Tuesday, days after the lieutenant governor was elevated to higher office when Greitens, also a Republican, resigned while facing possible impeachment.

Parson appears to be setting himself apart from Greitens in terms of his ability to forge relationships to get things done. Greitens, a former Navy SEAL who was elected in 2016 as a political outsider, had long clashed with the Legislature, even though it was led by members of his own party. Parson, a former state lawmaker, was elected separately from Greitens.

Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr, as he was walking to a meeting with Parson on Tuesday, said he expects the new governor will be involved with the Legislature "on a day-to-day basis." Parson was set to meet later Tuesday with a bipartisan group of mayors, including Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who is a Democrat.

"It's not just bipartisanship," Haahr said. "It's also working to bring the state together and put us all on one page and move the state in a new direction."

Although Greitens' resignation was part of a deal with a St. Louis prosecutor to drop a felony charge alleging misuse of a charity donor list to raise money for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign, his legal troubles haven't ended.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday asked Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to determine whether her office can release the full agreement that dismissed the computer data tampering charge. The "stipulation for dismissal" agreement that a judge approved on May 29 includes seven provisions, two of which are redacted. Gardner's office said in a letter to Hawley that she believes the documents should be disclosed even though the case has been dismissed.

Gardner said in a letter last week to Greitens' attorneys that several media outlets have requested the full document, and she intends to release it unless it "unless a court orders otherwise."

Email messages seeking comment from Greitens' attorneys were not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Greitens has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

He also had faced allegations that he took a nonconsensual, partially nude photo of a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015 and threatened to release it if she spoke about their relationship. Gardner's office had dismissed a felony invasion-of-privacy charge just before Greitens' trial was set to begin this month, and a special prosecutor is deciding whether to refile it.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has not said when she'll decide. The statute of limitations expires in about two weeks.

