Arthur leads Corlew by 20 points with 90 percent of precincts reporting

The race is between two state representatives, Republican Kevin Corlew and Democrat Lauren Arthur. (Lauren Arthur/Facebook (left) and Kevin Corlew/Facebook)

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. - Democrat Lauren Arthur is closing in on a significant win over Republican Kevin Corlew in the special election in the Northland.

With 90.2 percent precincts reporting, Arthur leads Corlew by 4,400 votes, good enough for a 59.8-40.1 percent margin.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeted about the victory.

"Congratulations Senator Arthur," she said. "It’s a flip...red to blue. Thanks to all the hard work of Lauren and many volunteers we have won a state senate seat that Trump won and was held by a Republican. By a lot!!"

In 2016, President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 52-41 percent in the 2016 presidential election.

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m. - With nearly 60 percent of precincts reporting, Democrat Lauren Arthur leads Republican Kevin Corlew by a sizable margin in the special election for a Missouri Senate seat in the Northland.

Arthur leads 60.5 percent to 39.4 percent.

In overall vote totals, she leads by just over 2,800 votes.

They are vying to replace the seat occupied by Republican Ryan Silvey, who was appointed to the state's Public Service Commission.

Silvey, a Republican, won the Senate race in 2016 by over 20 points.

----

BACKGROUND

Two popular state representatives are waiting to find out who will be elected to the Missouri Senate.

Signs are up at polling places across Clay County, and voters don’t have to be from the area to know who Lauren Arthur and Kevin Corlew are, as this special election is gaining attention outside of the Northland.

Corlew, a Republican, is an attorney and Arthur, a Democrat, is a former teacher. Both are competing for Clay County’s District 17 Senate seat.

It was vacated in January by Republican Ryan Silvey who was appointed to the state’s Public Service Commission. Each candidate and groups supporting them have pushed ads with some having negative messages.

Arthur connects Corlew with the interests of “millionaires and billionaires”.

In Corlew's ads, he’s pushed himself as a candidate of the people and worked to portray Arthur as a liberal who is soft on immigration reform. The negative tone of the ads on both sides is turning some people off.

“I just don’t appreciate the ads. I don’t like them. I just don’t agree with listening to people say bad things about each other. I’d rather hear the positive and what they’re going to do instead of the negative," voter Leslie Bales said.

Polling locations for the special election are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

