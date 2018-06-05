TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 will be closed between I-435, I-470 beginning Friday night

Major traffic impacts are expected later this week when I-70 will be completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470. (KCTV5)

Major traffic impacts are expected later this week when I-70 will be completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure is needed to enable demolition of the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue and Phelps Road bridges over Interstate 70.

MoDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead.

The eastbound I-70 ramp closures include:

Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70

Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70

Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70

Highway 40 ramp to eastbound I-70

Blue Ridge Blvd. Ramp to eastbound I-70

Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70

Westbound I-70 ramp closures include:

Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70

Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70

Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70

Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70

In addition, the lane closures will also take place:

Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff. Any traffic that does not follow the detour onto southbound I-435 will be moved off at Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291 and the I-470 interchange. All traffic will be routed onto southbound Route 291/I-470.

Southbound Route 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.

