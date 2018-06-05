Lynyrd Skynyrd bringing farewell tour to Kansas City this fall - KCTV5 News

Lynyrd Skynyrd bringing farewell tour to Kansas City this fall

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ will stop in Kansas City this fall. (Live Nation) Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ will stop in Kansas City this fall. (Live Nation)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final ‘Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour’ will stop in Kansas City this fall.

The band’s career-concluding tour will stop at the Sprint Center on Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale on June 15 at 10 a.m.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be joined on stage by numerous friends during their tour, including Jamey Johnson and The Marshall Tucker Band.

