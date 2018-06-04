Minor injuries for 2-year-old after shooting in KCK - KCTV5 News

Minor injuries for 2-year-old after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A 2-year-old child was shot shortly after 5 p.m. in Kansas City, KS. 

The child suffered minor injuries in the shooting, which happened at Georgia Avenue and 64th Terrace. 

It's unclear if the child accidentally shot themselves or if there was an armed disturbance.  

