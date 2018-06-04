2-year-old accidentally shot inside his Kansas City, KS home - KCTV5 News

2-year-old accidentally shot inside his Kansas City, KS home

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A 2-year-old child was accidentally shot inside his home Monday.

The child suffered minor injuries in the shooting shot shortly after 5 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and 64th Terrace in Kansas City, KS.

Police said the child was grazed by a bullet. Two people were arrested inside the home for outstanding warrants.

